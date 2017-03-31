PUBLIC AFFAIRS
News of the Week: December 15, 2017
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the suicide of Rep. Dan Johnson (R-Mt. Washington) and its impact on state politics. Scheduled guests: Daniel Desrochers from the Lexington Herald-Leader; Lawrence Smith from WDRB in Louisville; and Laura Ungar from the Louisville Courier Journal.
Ending Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
Renee's guest is Rus Funk, a consultant on gender equity, anti-racism, and violence prevention. He serves on the board of the National Center on Sexual and Domestic Violence. Funk talks about the spate of sexual harassment charges that have dominated news headlines and offers advice on helping men learn how to modify their behavior to create a professional and respectful work environment.
Gauging the Political Climate in Kentucky and the Nation
Renee and her guests discuss national and state politics. Scheduled guests: Julia Bright Crigler, Republican consultant and founder of Bright Strategies; Trey Grayson, former Republican secretary of state in Kentucky and former director of the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics; Jonathan Miller, former Democratic state treasurer and former chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party; and Matt Erwin, Democratic consultant.
News of the Week: December 8, 2017
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the latest on a conflict between Gov. Matt Bevin and many House Republicans over whether a special session should be called to address public pensions. Guests: John Cheves from the Lexington Herald-Leader; Kevin Wheatley from Pure Politics on Spectrum News; and Deborah Yetter from the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Trends Behind Growing Disability Claims in Kentucky
Renee and her guests discuss the growth of Kentucky's disability beneficiaries over the last 35 years and the reasons for the increase. First, she speaks with Commissioner Bryan Hubbard, Department of Income Support at the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Next, Renee speaks with Dustin Pugel, research and policy associate at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
How Will Federal Tax Legislation Affect the Economy?
Renee and her guests discuss federal tax reform. Scheduled guests: John Garen, economics professor at the University of Kentucky; Jennifer Bird-Pollan, tax law professor at the University of Kentucky; Jordan Harris, founder and co-executive director of the Pegasus Institute; and Anna Baumann, research and policy associate at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
News of the Week: December 1, 2017
Bill Bryant and a panel of journalists discuss the week's news from Kentucky, including political doings in Frankfort in advance of the 2018 General Assembly. Scheduled guests: Jack Brammer from the Lexington Herald-Leader; Marcus Green from WDRB-TV in Louisville; and Matt Markgraf from WKMS Public Radio in Murray.
FRONTLINE: Poor Kids
In 2012, FRONTLINE spent months following four young children as their families struggled with financial ruin. This documentary revisits the families to see what their lives are like now, offering a powerful, firsthand look at what poverty means to children.
News of the Week: November 24, 2017
Bill Bryant and journalists discuss the week's news, including Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to call a special legislative session within weeks to deal with the state's public pension crisis. Scheduled guests: Ryland Barton of Kentucky Public Radio; Linda Blackford of the Lexington Herald-Leader; and Ronnie Ellis of CNHI News Service.