Comment on Kentucky
News of the Week: January 5, 2018
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, recapping an eventful first week of the 2018 General Assembly and reporting on other political doings. Scheduled guests: Ryland Barton from Kentucky Public Radio; Ronnie Ellis, from CNHI News Service; and Wes Swietek from Bowling Green Daily News.
Legislative Update: Jan. 5, 2018
Host Renee Shaw recaps the first week of the 2018 General Assembly session, including new rules for the House of Representatives amid a sexual harassment scandal, prospects for pension reform, and concerns about a "brutal" state budget process. Also Sen. Jimmy Higdon (R-Lebanon) discusses his new role as Senate President Pro Tem.
Tawanda Owsley of the American Red Cross
Renee speaks with Tawanda Owsley, executive director of the Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross, about the criticism the agency received from its perceived slow response to hurricane victims and the ways the American Red Cross helps Kentuckians in times of need.
Legislative Update: Jan. 4, 2018
House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins tells why pension and tax reform must happen together. He also discusses his thoughts on the 2018 and 2019 elections. Then legislators preview the debate over legalizing medical and recreational marijuana.
Senate GOP Priorities for the 2018 Legislative Session
Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer discusses a range of issues he hopes Republicans will tackle in the 2018 General Assembly, including pension reform, a new state budget, and amendments to the state constitution.
Legislative Update: Jan. 3, 2018
Democrats raise more questions about the leadership of the state House of Representatives. House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins discusses pension reform, and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer reviews the prospects for tax reform, medical and recreational marijuana, and state constitutional amendments.
Thayer Previews “Watered-Down” Pension Bill
State Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer previews the updated pension reform legislation and its prospects for passage during the first weeks of the 2018 General Assembly session.
Legislative Update: Jan. 2, 2018
On the opening day of the 2018 Ky. Legislature's regular session the House debates rules of procedure; House Speaker Jeff Hoover retains his title but relinquishes duties to the second in command. Host Renee Shaw interviews Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer about the status of public pension reform.
News of the Week: December 22, 2017
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week and the top stories of 2017 with host Bill Bryant. Guests: Adam Beam from the Associated Press; Jack Brammer from the Lexington Herald-Leader; and Tom Loftus from the Louisville Courier Journal.