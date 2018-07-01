PUBLIC AFFAIRS
Comment on Kentucky
News of the Week: July 27, 2018
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the latest political doings as the Fancy Farm picnic approaches. Scheduled guests: Daniel Desrochers, Lexington Herald Leader; Erica Peterson, WFPL in Louisville; and Lawrence Smith, WDRB in Louisville.
POV
The War to Be Her
In the Taliban-controlled area of Waziristan in northwestern Pakistan, where sports for women are decried as un-Islamic and girls rarely leave their houses, young Maria Toorpakai defies the rules by disguising herself as a boy so she can play squash freely. As she becomes a rising star, however, her true identity is revealed, bringing constant death threats on her and her family.
FRONTLINE
UN Sex Abuse Scandal
Ramita Navai investigates sex abuse by United Nations peacekeepers in the world’s conflict zones. She traces allegations from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Central African Republic, with firsthand accounts from survivors, witnesses and officials. She examines why criminal accountability for UN peacekeepers accused of sexual abuse remains so elusive.
Kentucky Tonight
Kentucky’s Proposed Medicaid Waiver
Renee Shaw and guests discuss Medicaid. Scheduled guests: Adam Meier, secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services; Rep. Addia Wuchner, R- Florence, chair of the House Health and Family Services Committee; Jason Bailey, executive director, Kentucky Center for Economic Policy; and Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, member of the House Health and Family Services Committee and member of the Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Committee.
Comment on Kentucky
News of the Week: July 20, 2018
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the latest on the state's proposed changes to Medicaid expansion. Scheduled guests: Bill Estep, Lexington Herald Leader; Matt Markgraf, WKMS in Murray; and Deborah Yetter, Louisville Courier Journal.
POV
Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2
For 20 years, Lindy has lived with an unbearable feeling of guilt. Committed to fulfilling her civic duty, Lindy sat on a jury with 11 other jurors that handed down the death penalty to a Mississippi man convicted in a double homicide. But an overwhelming feeling of regret compels Lindy to track down her fellow jurors and tackle an oft-politicized issue with humor and sincere curiosity.
Kentucky Tonight
Debating Current Immigration Issues
Renee Shaw and guests discuss immigration. Scheduled guests: Dan Rose, Lexington attorney and president of Americans First; Emily Jones, senior immigration attorney at Kentucky Refugees Ministries; Mark Metcalf, Lancaster attorney and former immigration judge; and Nima Kulkarni, International business and immigration attorney in Louisville.
Connections with Renee Shaw
Challenges Facing Kentucky’s Children
Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, talks about data trends in the 2018 KIDS COUNT Data Book concerning the well-being of Kentucky kids.
Comment on Kentucky
News of the Week: July 13, 2018
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the announcement of a Democratic gubernatorial candidate and a shakeup on the University of Louisville's board of trustees. Scheduled guests: Adam Beam, the Associated Press; Daniel Desrochers, Lexington Herald-Leader; and Tom Loftus, Louisville Courier Journal.