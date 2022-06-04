PUBLIC AFFAIRS
Comment on Kentucky
News of the Week: September 7, 2018
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the latest political developments in campaigns for state and federal offices. Scheduled guests: Phillip Bailey, Louisville Courier Journal; Bill Estep, Lexington Herald-Leader; and Michon Lindstrom, Spectrum News.
POV
Voices of the Sea
Revealing stark realities for the poorest of rural Cubans with unique access and empathy, this is the story of a 30-something mother of four longing for a better life. The tension between wife and aging husband—one desperate to leave, the other content to stay—builds into a high stakes family drama after her brother and the couple’s neighbors escape.
Comment on Kentucky
News of the Week: August 31, 2018
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the latest political buzz after Gov. Matt Bevin announced that he would run for re-election and a settlement between Jefferson Co. Public Schools and the Kentucky Dept. of Education to oversee public schools in Louisville. Scheduled guests: Adam Beam, Associated Press; Mandy McLaren, Louisville Courier-Journal; and Lawrence Smith, WDRB in Louisville.
POV
Nowhere to Hide
Nowhere to Hide follows male nurse Nori Sharif through five years of dramatic change in one of the world’s most dangerous and inaccessible areas: the “triangle of death” in central Iraq. Initially filming stories of survivors and the hope of a better future as U.S. and Coalition troops retreat from Iraq in 2011, conflicts continue with Iraqi militias and the simultaneous rise of ISIS.
Kentucky Tonight
Election Laws and Protecting Voting Rights
Renee Shaw and guests discuss election laws and voting rights. Scheduled guests: Anne Cizmar, Eastern Kentucky University government professor; Joshua A. Douglas, University of Kentucky law professor; Bruce Hicks, University of the Cumberlands history and political science professor; and Paul E. Salamanca, University of Kentucky law professor.
Frontline
John McCain, 1936-2018
John McCain, U.S. Senator, 2008 Republican Presidential candidate, and U.S. Navy fighter pilot, died on Sunday at age 81. In this recent episode, FRONTLINE explores Sen. John McCain’s complicated relationship with his own Republican Party and President Donald Trump. Tracing the Arizona senator’s life and politics, FRONTLINE examines how the GOP has evolved over his political career, and the role he’s had in that evolution.
Comment on Kentucky
News of the Week: August 24, 2018
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the latest on political races as the campaign season picks up steam. Scheduled guests: Daniel Desrochers, Lexington Herald-Leader; Wes Swietek, Bowling Green Daily News; and Deborah Yetter, Louisville Courier Journal.
Breaking News from PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Watch the latest PBS NewsHour episodes, read breaking news stories, and learn more about the issues behind national and world events.
Kentucky Tonight
School Safety
Renee Shaw and guests discuss school safety. Scheduled guests: State Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, chair of the Senate Education Committee and co-chair of the School Safety Working Group in the Kentucky Legislature; State Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, Senate Education Committee member; Dr. Joe Bargione, retired school psychologist from Jefferson County Public Schools; and Jon Akers, executive director for the Kentucky Center for School Safety.
Comment on Kentucky
News of the Week: August 17, 2018
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the latest developments in Kentucky politics. Scheduled guests: Linda Blackford, Lexington Herald-Leader; Jonathan Greene, Richmond Register; and Tom Loftus, Louisville Courier Journal.