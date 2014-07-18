Connections with Renee Shaw

Renee speaks with Brent Hutchinson, executive director of the Hindman Settlement School that has a grade-A track record in serving students with dyslexia and providing cultural enrichment and other educational programs and services in the region. Earlier this year, Mr. Hutchinson was named a 2019 Obama Foundation Fellow that recognizes outstanding civic leaders. Renee also speaks with Christine Thompson, the first Latino woman elected to office in Kentucky. Thompson, a daughter of Mexican immigrants, was elected to the Livingston County School Board in western Kentucky.