PUBLIC AFFAIRS
Comment on Kentucky
News of the Week: July 12, 2019
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the announcement of Lt. Col. (Ret.) Amy McGrath to run against Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the 2020 election. Scheduled guests: Tom Loftus, Louisville Courier Journal; Becca Schimmel, Ohio Valley ReSource at WKU Public Radio; and Will Wright, Lexington Herald-Leader.
KET 2019 Congressional Update: Rep. Thomas Massie
Renee Shaw conducts a series of interviews with members of Kentucky's congressional delegation in Washington. Tonight, Renee speaks with Rep. Thomas Massie of the 4th Congressional District.
KET 2019 Congressional Update: Rep. Hal Rogers
Renee Shaw conducts a series of interviews with members of Kentucky's congressional delegation in Washington. Tonight, Renee speaks with Rep. Hal Rogers of the 5th Congressional District.
KET 2019 Congressional Update: Rep. Andy Barr
Renee Shaw conducts a series of interviews with members of Kentucky's congressional delegation in Washington. Tonight, Renee speaks with Rep. Andy Barr of the 6th Congressional District.
KET 2019 Congressional Update: Sen. Rand Paul
Renee Shaw conducts a series of interviews with members of Kentucky's congressional delegation in Washington. Tonight, Renee speaks with Sen. Rand Paul.
Kentucky Tonight
U.S. Immigration Policy and Border Security
Renee Shaw and guests discuss immigration. Guests: State Rep. Nima Kulkarni, an international business and immigration lawyer in Louisville; Brian Goettl, Jessamine County Attorney; Duffy Trager, Louisville immigration attorney; and Mark Metcalf, Garrard County Attorney and former immigration judge.
KET 2019 Congressional Update: Sen. Mitch McConnell
Renee Shaw conducts a series of interviews with members of Kentucky's congressional delegation in Washington, D.C. Tonight, Renee speaks with Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Connections with Renee Shaw
Success Stories in Kentucky Education: Brent Hutchinson and Christine Thompson
Renee speaks with Brent Hutchinson, executive director of the Hindman Settlement School that has a grade-A track record in serving students with dyslexia and providing cultural enrichment and other educational programs and services in the region. Earlier this year, Mr. Hutchinson was named a 2019 Obama Foundation Fellow that recognizes outstanding civic leaders. Renee also speaks with Christine Thompson, the first Latino woman elected to office in Kentucky. Thompson, a daughter of Mexican immigrants, was elected to the Livingston County School Board in western Kentucky.
Comment on Kentucky
News of the Week: July 5, 2019
Journalists from around the state discuss the news of the week with host Bill Bryant, including the latest on the statewide races for political offices. Scheduled guests: Daniel Desrochers, Lexington Herald-Leader; Mandy McLaren, Louisville Courier Journal; and Hillary Thornton, WKYT in Lexington.