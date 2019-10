Renee Shaw hosts separate 30-minute discussions involving candidates for commissioner of agriculture, auditor of public accounts, and state treasurer. Scheduled guests: Candidates for commissioner of agriculture: Robert Conway, Democrat; Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Republican. Candidates for auditor of public accounts: Auditor Mike Harmon, Republican; Sheri Donahue, Democrat; and Kyle Hugenberg, Libertarian. Candidates for state treasurer: State Treasurer Allison Ball, Republican; Michael Bowman, Democrat.