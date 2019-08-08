Congressional Update 2019

In late June, KET’s Renee Shaw traveled to Washington, D.C., to speak with the eight members of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation about current issues and their legislative priorities this session. Watch their interviews and read recaps of their conversations about trade, immigration, election security, criminal justice, infrastructure, and more.

Sen. Mitch McConnell

The U.S. Senate Majority Leader and six-term senator from Louisville talks about limiting youth access to tobacco and vaping products, relations with Iran, impeachment, federal court appointments, reparations, and his 2020 reelection campaign.

Sen. Rand Paul

The second-term senator from Bowling Green discusses party politics, criminal justice reform, marijuana legalization, presidential powers, federal spending, and state politics.

Rep. Andy Barr

The 6th district Congressman from Lexington explains his views on trade with China and Mexico, tariffs, immigration and border security, the opioid epidemic, and workforce development.

Rep. Hal Rogers

The 5th district Congressman of Somerset details his work to fight the drug addiction crisis and diversify the Appalachian economy. He also reviews the achievements of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Rep. Thomas Massie

The 4th district Congressman of Garrison discusses the need for a new bridge between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, guns in school zones, sales of locally raised beef, election security, and relations with Iran.

Rep. John Yarmuth

The 3rd district Congressman of Louisville and the only Democrat in the Kentucky’s federal delegation talks about health care policy, immigration reform, his relationship with Senate Majority Leader McConnell, and President Trump’s mental state.

Rep. Brett Guthrie

The 2nd district Congressman of Bowling Green details his work to address rising prescription drug prices, combat surprise medical billing, make Medicaid benefits more portable, and control robocalls.

Rep. James Comer

The 1st district Congressman of Tompkinsville discusses hemp production and potential challenges facing the revived crop, beef versus so-called fake meat, environmental policy, and state politics.