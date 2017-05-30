Connecting Silicon Valley to ‘Silicon Holler’

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (KY-5) and Gov. Matt Bevin – co-chairs of SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) – welcome U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) of Silicon Valley; Earl Gohl, Federal Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission; as well as leaders in education, business, and economic development to an event with Interapt in Paintsville, Kentucky. The conference focused on revitalizing the economy of Eastern Kentucky through high-tech development. KET’s Renee Shaw moderated the discussion.