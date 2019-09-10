Current Issues in K-12 Education in Kentucky

Renee Shaw and guests discuss K-through-12 public education. Does Kentucky have a teacher shortage? If so, why? What can be done to close the achievement gap and turn around low-performing schools? Scheduled guests: Commissioner Wayne Lewis of the Kentucky Department of Education; Allison Slone, Rowan County schools’ special education teacher and founder of KYREADS; Gary Houchens, Ph.D., member of the Kentucky Board of Education and an associate professor at Western Kentucky University; and Houston Barber, Ph.D., Superintendent for Frankfort Independent Schools.