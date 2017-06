Renee Shaw and her guests discuss the Affordable Care Act and the American Health Care Act. Scheduled guests: Dr. Barbara Casper, an internist and professor of medicine at the University of Louisville; Dr. Cameron Schaeffer, a pediatric urologist with offices in Lexington and Louisville; Dustin Pugel, research and policy associate at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy; and Jim Waters, president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions.