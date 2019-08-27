Debating Government Public Assistance Programs

Renee Shaw and guests discuss public assistance and government welfare programs, including Medicaid and food stamps. Scheduled guests: Secretary Adam Meier, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services; Ashley Spalding, Ph.D., senior policy analyst at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy; Anne-Tyler Morgan, member of the McBrayer law firm and senior fellow with the Pegasus Institute; and James Ziliak, Ph.D., an economist and founding director of the University of Kentucky Center for Poverty Research.