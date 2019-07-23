Will the Special Session Help Quasi-Government Agencies?

From Frankfort, Renee Shaw and guests discuss the special legislative session in Kentucky on the pension crisis facing quasi-governmental agencies. Scheduled guests: Bryan Sunderland, Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director, Office of the Governor; State Rep. Joni Jenkins, D- Shively, House Minority Whip; State Rep. Jerry Miller, R- Louisville, chair of the House State Government Committee; State Rep. Joe Graviss, D- Versailles, member of the House State Government Committee; and State Sen. Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill), chair of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee.