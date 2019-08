Renee Shaw and guests discuss energy in Kentucky, including the current and future states of coal, solar, and other sources of energy, and its impact on workers and consumers. Scheduled guests: Tyler White, president of the Kentucky Coal Association; Tom FitzGerald, director of the Kentucky Resources Council; Matt Partymiller, co-owner of Solar Energy Solutions; and Lonnie Bellar, chief opeating officer for LG&E and KU.