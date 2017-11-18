Good Samaritans: Surgery on Sunday, Bluegrass Families First and One Parent Scholar House

Lexington plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Moore talks about Surgery on Sunday, providing outpatient essential surgical services at no cost to income-eligible, uninsured or underinsured individuals. Then, Kelly Duffy talks about Bluegrass Families First (BFF), a non-profit that provides opportunities for early childhood development, adult education, and other services helping Lexington families move toward self-sufficiency. BFF supports three organizations: The Family Care Center; The Nest Center for Women, Children, and Families; and One Parent Scholar House. Mirsada Simic talks about One Parent Scholar House and its Child Development Center with a 5-star curriculum program.