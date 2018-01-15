Gov. Bevin Explains Medicaid Work Requirement

Last week, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the Bevin Administration’s request to overhaul Kentucky’s Medicaid program. Those changes include a provision that requires certain able-bodied beneficiaries to work, go to school, pursue job training, or volunteer in their communities. Kentucky is the first state in the nation allowed to impose such a requirement on those covered by Medicaid.

Gov. Matt Bevin appeared on Monday’s edition of the PBS Newshour to discuss the changes and what they will mean for Kentuckians.

Bevin says the work requirement will help get people more engaged in improving their personal health, their job prospects, and their communities.

“The intent isn’t to try to find big numbers or big savings,” the governor says. “It’s to create opportunity for people to pursue the American dream.”

The Bevin Administration estimates the changes will save the state $2.5 billion over five years and shrink the Medicaid rolls by about 100,000 people.

