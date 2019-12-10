Gubernatorial Inauguration 2019
Private Swearing-In Ceremony
The midnight swearing-in of Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. Watch the full private swearing-in ceremony
Inaugural Parade & Swearing-In Ceremony
Hosts Renee Shaw and Chip Polston are joined on the Capitol balcony by historian Ron Bryant for coverage of the parade. Then, veteran journalist Tom Loftus joins Renee for the public swearing-in and inaugural address of Gov. Andy Beshear. Watch the full parade and swearing-in ceremony
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman Inaugural Address
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman Address Transcript (PDF)
Gov. Andy Beshear Inaugural Address
Gov. Andy Beshear Inaugural Address Transcript (PDF)
The Grand March
This program features coverage of The Grand March from the Capitol Rotunda. Watch the Grand March
Highlights
This program features highlights from the parade and swearing-in ceremony, including the governor’s inaugural address. A KET production. Watch the Highlights