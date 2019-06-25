Issues in the 116th Congress: A Report from Washington

In a special edition of Kentucky Tonight from Washington, D.C., KET’s Renee Shaw spoke with two members of of Kentucky’s congressional delegation about coal and climate change, immigration, relations with Iran, impeachment, and other topics. The guests were 3rd district Rep. John Yarmuth, a Democrat from Louisville who is chairman of the House Budget Committee; and 1st district Rep. James Comer, a Republican from Tompkinsville, who is a member of House committees on oversight and reform, agriculture, and education and labor.

Coal and Energy Policy

Kentucky’s coal industry continues to struggle, but Comer says coal producers in his western Kentucky district have rebounded. He says coal should be allowed to compete on a level playing field.

“I support solar, I support wind, I support nuclear, but we also need to have coal in that portfolio,” says Comer. “And that coal will be hopefully mined in Kentucky.”

The Congressman says the climate is changing, which he contends it does from time to time, but he is not convinced that human activities are responsible for that change. He also rejects calls for government regulation to foster a so-called green economy. He contends that will naturally evolve as consumers demand more sustainable goods and services.

Some Democratic House members are backing a Green New Deal, a package of wide-ranging reforms meant to combat climate change and address economic inequality. Yarmuth says he supports some provisions in of the proposal, but says other parts of it are “unrealistic.” He agrees with Comer that market forces are the most effective way to build a green economy, but he also says government has a role in addressing climate change, which he says is influenced by man-made forces.

As for the future of coal, Yarmuth says economic factors like cheaper natural gas are hurting the industry more than government regulation.

“I have a great deal of sympathy for the people who are being displaced in Kentucky and elsewhere by the reduction in coal jobs, but it’s an 18th century technology and it’s not going to survive,” says Yarmuth. “So I think we need to deal with the disruptions in people’s lives in the economy as changes occur.”

Immigration and Border Security

On Saturday, President Donald Trump called for a two-week delay in a planned large-scale deportation of illegal immigrants, saying that will give Congress time to address the immigration crisis. But Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over how to resolve the issue.

Yarmuth says Americans should be embarrassed by what’s happening at the border and the inhumane conditions in which immigrants, especially children, are being detained. He contends that many of the people flooding the southern border are not breaking the law, but are availing themselves to existing U.S. law that allows them to request asylum.

The Democrat wants lawmakers to revisit a comprehensive immigration reform bill that the bipartisan Gang of Eight in the House of Representatives drafted in 2013. (Yarmuth was a member of that group.) Among other things, the congressman says the legislation addressed the economic motive for illegal immigration by allowing migrants to freely cross the border to work in American agricultural and construction jobs and then travel back to their homelands. But Yarmuth says then-House Speaker John Boehner never brought that measure to the floor for a vote.

As for border security, Yarmuth says the areas where a wall would do the most good already have a barrier in place. He also argues that walls can still be breached, citing a recent example where nearly 400 immigrants were caught near Yuma, Ariz., after they tunneled under the wall there.

“The barrier didn’t stop them, human personnel and technology apprehended them,” says Yarmuth. “It’s all about smart border security, it’s not necessarily about border walls.”

For Comer, the issue is a matter of fairness and national security. He says migrants cross the border with unknown health issues that could put Americans at risk. Plus he says it’s unfair for illegal immigrants to subvert the legal immigration process. Even those people who entered the U.S. illegally and became model citizens must still abide by American immigration laws, he says.

The Republican also contends hard-working Americans are frustrated that they have to pay for their health care while illegals with no health insurance can get free treatment at the nearest emergency room.

As for a border wall, Comer says it would deter the flow of immigrants crossing into the United States. He supported an immigration bill proposed in the last Congress that he says would have been good for farmers who rely on migrant labor. He hopes lawmakers can find some compromise on the issue soon because he says the border problem is getting worse.

“I think there’s support in the House to pass an immigration bill on the Republican side if it provides adequate border security,” says Comer. “It doesn’t have to be a wall, but it has to be something that’s going to deter the free flow of illegals across the border.”

Mounting Tensions with Iran

Both congressmen agree that President Donald Trump was correct to call off a potential strike against Iran in retaliation for that nation downing an U.S. military drone last week.

Comer says the incident cannot go unchecked, but he says hard-line diplomatic tactics should be the first option. The Republican says he supports the new economic sanctions the president authorized against Iran on Monday. Should military force become necessary, Comer says Trump should involve Congress in that decision.

“In the past, presidents in both parties have made a mistake of not getting congressional approval before going to war,” says Comer. “I’m a big believer in the constitution, I think it’s clear. So I think that if the president is going to do… any type of military attacks, it needs to have congressional approval.”

Yarmuth says there are no easy answers to dealing with Iran, but he says a military retaliation at this point would have been a “huge mistake” even with Iran’s provocative actions. The Democrat says the president is hampered by wanting to make decisions based solely on his gut and by wanting to do the opposite of what former President Barack Obama did with Iran. Yarmuth says Trump is also ill-served by his advisors.

“Unfortunately he just doesn’t have anybody in the administration who has the kind of experience in that part of the world and with Iran that would lead to a sound policy,” Yarmuth says. “We’ve got a lot of saber-rattlers in that administration, but not diplomats.”

Yarmuth says it’s ironic that Trump wants to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons when the agreement he withdrew from, the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action negotiated by six nations, was designed to achieve that goal. Comer says the deal promoted by the Obama Administration was not tough enough and allowed the return of too much money to Iran.

Election Interference and Presidential Impeachment

In the face of concerns over illicit interference in American political contests, Yarmuth says House Democrats will continue to push legislation to improve election security.

“We have foreign interests who are actively trying to subvert our election system,” says Yarmuth. “What we’re trying to do with legislation is to try to make funding available to states to fortify themselves in the election system, but also to give intelligence organizations proper resources to actually try to combat this stuff.”

Congress will eventually come together on election security, says Comer, but not with the current legislation before the House. He contends it contains too much “poison pill” language like public financing of campaigns that Republicans oppose. The Congressman says the nation is sorely lacking when it comes to cybersecurity.

“We’re not even in the top 10 countries in cybersecurity,” says Comer. “So we need to definitely increase our cybersecurity protections in the election process. I’m a big believer in having a paper trail, too. I don’t think it can all be digital.”

Comer acknowledges that Russians have meddled in American elections, but he adds that he does not believe that Trump colluded with Russian interests in the 2016 presidential race.

“The case is closed, the president has not done anything impeachable,” says Comer. “The American people, in my opinion, want Congress to move on from impeachment and try to tackle other issues that are important to them.”

Although the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller resulted in no criminal charges against the president, Yarmuth says there was evidence of hundreds of contacts between the Trump campaign organization and Russians. He says the report also provided multiple examples of obstruction by the president. But Yarmuth says his concerns about Trump’s behavior go beyond the scope of the Mueller investigation to issues like abuse of power and violating the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause.

“I’m convinced that the president has committed numerous impeachable offenses. I think he commits them on a daily basis,” says Yarmuth. “If this president, having done all he has done, is not subject to impeachment proceedings then I don’t know why we have an impeachment provision in the Constitution.”

But Yarmuth adds that the Congressional investigations should run their course first before the House considers taking up formal impeachment proceedings.

State Politics

As Kentuckians prepare for a heated general election campaign in the state gubernatorial race, both Yarmuth and Comer say Republican incumbent Matt Bevin likely faces an uphill battle. Comer says the governor needs to shore up support among Republicans in the counties he lost or nearly lost in the May primary election. (Bevin defeated Comer in the 2015 Republican gubernatorial primary by 83 votes.)

Comer also says Bevin may be hurt by how he has treated Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, who is a favorite among Tea Party supporters. In January, Bevin dropped Hampton as his running mate for a second term, then earlier this month, the governor’s chief of staff admitted to firing a Hampton aide.

Yarmuth says Beshear has a “great chance” to defeat Bevin given the governor’s contentious relations with many people, even among fellow Republicans. He says that should give Beshear plenty of ammunition to motivate voters across the political spectrum to vote against Bevin.

In the public pension crisis, Comer says retirement benefits to government workers and school teachers have been too generous over the years. He says Bevin should work with stakeholders across the state to develop pension reform legislation and build consensus for it. He says writing bills in dark, smoked-filled rooms and then ordering lawmakers to vote for them ultimately leads to failure and offends many people in the process.