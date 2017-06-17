News of the Week: June 16, 2017

Host Bill Bryant and guest journalists discuss the week’s news, including the announcement of major sanctions against the University of Louisville’s basketball program, fallout from a damaging audit into the University of Louisville Foundation, and a dispute between Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney Gen. Andy Beshear over the restructuring of state education boards. Scheduled guests: John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader; Lawrence Smith of WDRB-TV in Louisville; and Deborah Yetter of the Louisville Courier-Journal.