July 20, 2019, marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and Kentucky Life takes a trip through its 25-year history to celebrate this achievement. Past segments include retired NASA astronaut Dr. Story Musgrave, Eastern Kentucky University’s Hummel Planetarium, an interactive space exploration experience for 6th graders at the Challenger Center at Hazard Community College, and the famous Moonbow at Cumberland Falls State Park in Whitley County.