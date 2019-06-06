COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, CABINET FOR HEALTH AND FAMILY
SERVICES, ET AL. V K. S., MOTHER (2018-SC-000523-DGE)
APPELLANT BRIEF
APPELLEE BRIEF
“Termination of Parental Rights. Risk of Neglect. Issues involve the sufficiency
of the evidence of risk of harm as a basis for neglect or abuse supporting
termination of parental rights.”
Discretionary Review granted 2/7/2019
Kenton Circuit Court, Judge Dawn M. Gentry
Attorney for Commonwealth of Kentucky, Cabinet for Health and Family
Services: Abigail Voelker
Attorney for A. W. S., a child: James Richard Scott
