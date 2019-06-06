COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, CABINET FOR HEALTH AND FAMILY

SERVICES, ET AL. V K. S., MOTHER (2018-SC-000523-DGE)

APPELLANT BRIEF

APPELLEE BRIEF

“Termination of Parental Rights. Risk of Neglect. Issues involve the sufficiency

of the evidence of risk of harm as a basis for neglect or abuse supporting

termination of parental rights.”

Discretionary Review granted 2/7/2019

Kenton Circuit Court, Judge Dawn M. Gentry

Attorney for Commonwealth of Kentucky, Cabinet for Health and Family

Services: Abigail Voelker

Attorney for A. W. S., a child: James Richard Scott