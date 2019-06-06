“Dependency, Neglect or Abuse. Expert Witness Funding. Issues include the
propriety of funding expert witnesses as sought by indigent parents in
dependency/neglect/abuse proceedings involving their children.”
Discretionary Review granted 2/7/2019
Harrison Circuit Court, Judge Heather Fryman
Attorneys for Appellant: Mark Stephen Pitt, Johann Frederick Herklotz, Stephen
Chad Meredith, Matthew Kleinert and Matthew Kuhn
Attorney for H.C.: Joshua Andrew Kelly McWilliams
Attorney for L.E., a child: Todd Kirt Kellett
Commonwealth of Kentucky, Cabinet for Health and Family Services v. H. C., et al.
6/06/19 11:12 AM
