Commonwealth of Kentucky, Cabinet for Health and Family Services v. H. C., et al.

“Dependency, Neglect or Abuse. Expert Witness Funding. Issues include the

propriety of funding expert witnesses as sought by indigent parents in

dependency/neglect/abuse proceedings involving their children.”

Discretionary Review granted 2/7/2019

Harrison Circuit Court, Judge Heather Fryman

Attorneys for Appellant: Mark Stephen Pitt, Johann Frederick Herklotz, Stephen

Chad Meredith, Matthew Kleinert and Matthew Kuhn

Attorney for H.C.: Joshua Andrew Kelly McWilliams

Attorney for L.E., a child: Todd Kirt Kellett