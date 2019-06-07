Donald G. Adams v. Commonwealth of Kentucky

“Criminal Law. Expungement. KRS 431.073. Whether a defendant’s Class D

felony convictions qualify for expungement as a “single incident” under KRS

431.073 when: (1) the defendant was convicted on four counts of theft by

unlawful taking; (2) all four theft counts were charged in a single indictment; (3)

the thefts occurred over a six-month period; and (4) all four thefts involved the

same victim and the same type of property.”

Discretionary Review granted 6/6/2018

Daviess Circuit Court, Judge Joseph W. Castlen, III

Attorney for Appellant: Marty G. Jacobs

Attorneys for Appellee: Andy Beshear, John Paul Varo and James Patrick Judge

(Lambert, J., recused)