DONNA KRIEGER, ET AL. V. TAMARA D. GARVIN, ET AL.
(2018-SC-000154-DGE)
APPELLANT BRIEF
APPELLEE BRIEF
APPELLEE BRIEF
REPLY BRIEF
“Child Custody. De Facto Custodians. At issue is the propriety of awarding “de
facto” custodian status to an unmarried couple.”
Discretionary Review granted 6/6/2018
Jefferson Circuit Court, Judge Deborah Deweese
Attorney for Appellants: Jacqueline M. Caldwell
Attorney for Tamara Garvin: Ray
Donna Krieger, et al v. Tamara D. Garvin, et al.
6/06/19 11:04 AM
DONNA KRIEGER, ET AL. V. TAMARA D. GARVIN, ET AL.