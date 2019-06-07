Richard A. Getty, et al. v. Brenda Sue Bridges Getty, et al.

“Testamentary Capacity. Undue Influence. Directed Verdict. Misappropriation of

Marital Property. Contempt. Whether there was sufficient evidence of lack of

testamentary capacity and undue influence to overcome a motion for directed

verdict. Also, whether the surviving spouse may be liable for misappropriation

of marital property before and/or after the death of her husband. Also, was

there a basis for holding the surviving spouse and her counsel in contempt of

court for proceeding with cremation of the body of the deceased?”