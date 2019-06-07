Richard A. Getty, et al. v. Brenda Sue Bridges Getty, et al.

6/07/19 11:05 AM

“Testamentary Capacity. Undue Influence. Directed Verdict. Misappropriation of
Marital Property. Contempt. Whether there was sufficient evidence of lack of
testamentary capacity and undue influence to overcome a motion for directed
verdict. Also, whether the surviving spouse may be liable for misappropriation
of marital property before and/or after the death of her husband. Also, was
there a basis for holding the surviving spouse and her counsel in contempt of
court for proceeding with cremation of the body of the deceased?”