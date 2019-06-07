“Testamentary Capacity. Undue Influence. Directed Verdict. Misappropriation of
Marital Property. Contempt. Whether there was sufficient evidence of lack of
testamentary capacity and undue influence to overcome a motion for directed
verdict. Also, whether the surviving spouse may be liable for misappropriation
of marital property before and/or after the death of her husband. Also, was
there a basis for holding the surviving spouse and her counsel in contempt of
court for proceeding with cremation of the body of the deceased?”
Richard A. Getty, et al. v. Brenda Sue Bridges Getty, et al.
6/07/19 11:05 AM
“Testamentary Capacity. Undue Influence. Directed Verdict. Misappropriation of