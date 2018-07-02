This year, PBS is asking you: What are America’s favorite novels?

The Great American Read is an eight-part series that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels as chosen in a national survey. It investigates how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 different books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience.

Click here to watch the two-hour launch special hosted by Meredith Vieira that reveals the list of 100 books.

The series returns on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. and continues every Tuesday night through October 23, when the winner is announced.

What’s on the list?

The list contains a broad range of titles, authors, time periods, countries, genres, and subject matter. It includes books from as far back as the 1600s and as recent as 2016. From beloved world literature to contemporary best sellers, many categories are represented.

1984 by George Orwell

A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole

A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving

A Separate Peace by John Knowles

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Alex Cross Mysteries (series) by James Patterson

Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie

Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery

Another Country by James Baldwin

Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Bless Me Ultima by Rudolfo Anaya

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak

The Brief Wondrous Life Of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz

The Call of the Wild by Jack London

Catch 22 by Joseph Heller

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

Charlotte’s Web by E B White

The Chronicles of Narnia (series) by C.S. Lewis

Clan of the Cave Bear by Jean M. Auel

The Coldest Winter Ever by Sister Souljah

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon

The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown

Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes

Doña Barbara by Romulo Gallegos

Dune by Frank Herbert

Fifty Shades of Grey (series) by E. L. James

Flowers in the Attic by V.C. Andrews

Foundation (series) by Isaac Asimov

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Game of Thrones (series) by George RR Martin

Ghost by Jason Reynolds

Gilead by Marilynne Robinson

The Giver by Lois Lowry

The Godfather by Mario Puzo

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell

The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck

Great Expectations by Charles Dickens

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Gulliver’s Travels by Jonathan Swift

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Harry Potter (series) by J.K. Rowling

Hatchet (series) by Gary Paulsen

Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad

The Help by Kathryn Stockett

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

The Hunger Games (series) by Suzanne Collins

The Hunt for Red October by Tom Clancy

The Intuitionist by Colson Whitehead

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan

Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton

Left Behind (series) by Tim LaHaye/Jerry B. Jenkins

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry

Looking for Alaska by John Green

The Lord of the Rings (series) by J.R.R. Tolkien

The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold

The Martian by Andy Weir

Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden

Mind Invaders by Dave Hunt

Moby Dick by Herman Melville

The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Outlander (series) by Diana Gabaldon

The Outsiders by S. E. Hinton

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

The Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan

The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

The Shack by William P. Young

Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse

The Sirens of Titan by Kurt Vonnegut

The Stand by Stephen King

The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway

Swan Song by Robert R. McCammon

Tales of the City (series) by Armistead Maupin

Their Eyes were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

This Present Darkness by Frank E. Peretti

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

The Twilight Saga (series) by Stephanie Meyer

War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

The Watchers by Dean Koontz

The Wheel of Time (series) by Robert Jordan

Where the Red Fern Grows by Wilson Rawls

White Teeth by Zadie Smith

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

How were the top 100 books chosen?

PBS and The Great American Read producers worked with the public opinion polling service “YouGov” to conduct a demographically and statistically representative survey asking some 7,200 Americans to name their most-loved novel. The results were tallied and organized based on our selection criteria and overseen by an advisory panel of 13 literary industry professionals. The criteria included listing only works of fiction published in English and one title for each author.

