On Feb. 13, 2017, KET premieres Journey to Recovery, a one-hour documentary featuring testimonials from people in Kentucky affected by the opioid crisis as well as a discussion of the latest policy solutions. The documentary examines an array of treatment and recovery programs offered across the state and gathers insight from policy makers, medical professionals, treatment advocates, and persons in recovery.

Journey to Recovery is accompanied by a one-hour Inside Opioid Addiction Forum hosted by Renee Shaw that brings together prominent government and law enforcement officials, medical stakeholders, and recovery advocates in Kentucky to join forces and construct effective strategies to combat the crisis.

To further explore the dimensions of this crisis and work toward a solution, KET’s ongoing Inside Opioid Addiction initiative offers a comprehensive overview of opioid addiction in Kentucky and the United States. The initiative was launched in 2016 and expands on earlier KET programs about prescription painkiller abuse, the rise in heroin addiction, and other topics.

Funded in part by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, Inside Opioid Addiction presents archived KET and national programs addressing the growing epidemic. These include on-site reporting from the Rx Abuse and Heroin Summit in spring 2016; a series of interviews from KET’s Renee Shaw and former One to One host Bill Goodman with national and local experts in drug addiction; health-related programming examining serious complications arising from the crisis such as Hepatitis C, mental health issues, and neonatal abstinence syndrome; and coverage of innovative work done by organizations ranging from the National Association of Drug Court Professionals to Kentucky’s Operation UNITE.

Opioids killed more than 33,000 people in 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than any year on record. The opioid addiction crisis, which encompasses prescription painkillers such as hydrocodone and oxycodone, narcotics such as heroin, and newer synthetic opioids, claims the lives of 91 Americans every day. Data from the CDC released in 2016 indicates that opioid overdose deaths increased for both men and women in nearly all age groups, with particularly troubling jumps in overdose deaths from synthetic opioids and heroin.

The roots of the current epidemic tie closely with Kentucky’s own epidemic, which began in the 1990s when prescription painkiller use and abuse became more common and widespread. According to data from the CDC, drug overdose deaths in Kentucky rose 21 percent from 2014 to 2015, to 1,273. That ranked third among all U.S. states. A 2016 report from the CDC identified 220 counties across the U.S. that had the highest risk for developing outbreaks of HIV and Hepatitis C related to intravenous drug use, and 54 of those were in Kentucky, most of them in the Appalachian region.

