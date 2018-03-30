Announcing the 2018 KET Young Writers Contest!

Do you have a story to tell? We want to hear it!

Each year, KET Education hosts a writing contest for emerging young authors across the commonwealth. We invite students in kindergarten through third grade to submit illustrated stories, students in fourth and fifth grades to submit short stories, and students in sixth through eighth grades to submit their poetry.

Winners will be selected at each grade level and prizes awarded. Winning entries will be published on the KET website.

The deadline to enter March 30, 2018. We can’t wait to read your pieces!

Questions? Contact writerscontest@ket.org