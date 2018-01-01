Mister Rogers: It's You I Like

Hosted by Michael Keaton, this special celebrates Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, the PBS series that premiered nationally 50 years ago and became a landmark in children's television. Keaton, who once worked behind the scenes on the series, provides new insights to the series. Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Caroll Spinney and others reveal their favorite memories of the show, while Joe Negri ("Handyman Negri"), David Newell ("Mr. McFeely"), and Rogers' wife Joanne share their personal stories.