Mister Rogers: It's You I Like
Hosted by Michael Keaton, this special celebrates Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, the PBS series that premiered nationally 50 years ago and became a landmark in children's television. Keaton, who once worked behind the scenes on the series, provides new insights to the series. Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Caroll Spinney and others reveal their favorite memories of the show, while Joe Negri ("Handyman Negri"), David Newell ("Mr. McFeely"), and Rogers' wife Joanne share their personal stories.
Upcoming Schedule
59:00 | #0 | TV-G
- KET: Saturday, March 3 at 10:00 AM ET / Saturday, March 3 at 9:00 AM CT
- KET: Sunday, March 4 at 1:30 PM ET / Sunday, March 4 at 12:30 PM CT
- KET: Tuesday, March 6 at 8:00 PM ET / Tuesday, March 6 at 7:00 PM CT
- KET2: Wednesday, March 14 at 9:00 AM ET / Wednesday, March 14 at 8:00 AM CT