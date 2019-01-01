YOUTH-MENTAL-HEALTH
You Are Not Alone – Series Overview
Renee Shaw hosts this series that features people on the front lines of mental health and emphasizes the importance of healthy, supportive relationships in helping youth overcome mental health challenges. Need help? National Suicide Prevention Hotline 800-273-TALK or Mental Health America- Kentucky 859-684-7778.
The Impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences on Health
Psychologist David Finke, Ph.D, vice-president of residential services at Uspiritus, discusses trauma and toxic stress and youth mental health.
Youth Suicide
Renee Shaw and her guests discuss education and prevention of youth suicide which is the second leading cause of death for youth age 10-24. Guests include Dr. Hatim Omar, M.D., chief of the Division of Adolescent Medicine at the University of Kentucky; Melinda Moore, an Eastern Kentucky University psychology professor; and Molly and Michelle Jones who lost a loved one to suicide.
Suicide Prevention/Teaching Hope
Learn about the risk factors for youth suicide, promising programs at the school level such as Sources of Strength, and things every person can do to help prevent suicides.
Trauma and Toxic Stress
Discover what the terms trauma and toxic stress mean, how they impact children, and what schools and communities can do to mitigate the impact of these negative forces.
Operation Parent
Renee speaks with Jean Schumm and Amanda Gale about Operation Parent, a parent-driven organization providing comprehensive resources and services that address today's toughest youth issues. The group helps parents address nearly 40 issues including mental health and wellness, relationships, and high-risk behaviors like drugs and alcohol.
Depression and Anxiety
Depression and anxiety are the two most common mental health problems that young people can face. Learn how to respond to these disorders, specifically when to refer for treatment and what type of treatment is effective. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is highlighted.
Whole Child/Whole School
After decades of a relentless focus on standardized tests and other quantitative evaluation methods, schools are recognizing that the mental health needs of their students are equally important. Learn how schools are expanding their focus from academics to whole child learning when KET visits the Pulaski County School District.
Help for Families and Caregivers
As their children struggle with mental health problems, parents and caregivers are frequently overwhelmed and unsure about how to respond. This program illuminates the unique perspective and role of parents and caregivers, offers some concrete guidance to parents, and highlights support and advocacy organizations that were created by parents for parents such as Kentucky Partnership for Families and Children and Operation: PARENT.
Youth Speak Out
In the spirit of "nothing about us without us," hear directly from young people about their perspective on mental health issues including the challenges facing teens today and the importance of including their voices in finding solutions.