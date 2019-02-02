Early Childhood Development Programs in the Commonwealth

Renee Shaw speaks with Sharon Price and Melissa Tibbs from the Community Action Council in central Kentucky about early childhood development. They discuss the Community Action Council’s role in helping low-income families and their plans to use a multi-million dollar grant to expand their Head Start programs as well as other offerings, such as family literacy. Next, Renee speaks with Alice Nelson with First 5 Lex – Read, Talk and Play from Cradle to Kindergarten, that was developed by Fayette County Public Schools in partnership with early childhood professionals in response to concerns about school readiness.