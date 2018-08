Renee Shaw and guests discuss school safety. Scheduled guests: State Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, chair of the Senate Education Committee and co-chair of the School Safety Working Group in the Kentucky Legislature; State Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, Senate Education Committee member; Dr. Joe Bargione, retired school psychologist from Jefferson County Public Schools; and Jon Akers, executive director for the Kentucky Center for School Safety.